DC33 members will hold a rally on Monday at 5 p.m.

Largest workers union in Philadelphia prepare to strike Tuesday if deal is not reached

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials and District Council 33 leaders continue negotiations Monday, telling Action News they're taking it hour by hour, trying to prevent a strike on Tuesday.

Union officials say their members know they won't get rich working for the city, but they believe their pay should match the cost of living.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker says she's currently offering more money over one term than any mayor ever has.

"Our members just want the ability to be able to have some financial security living inside the city. We love the work that we do," said DC33 president Greg Boulware.

City employees represented by District Council 33 help to keep the city running.

They provide services that include everything from 911 dispatch, street repairs, trash pick up, airport services and more.

The one-year contract for the city's largest blue-collar union ends Monday night.

They're ready to go on strike at midnight if they cannot agree on a new contract with the city.

DC33 represents about 9,000 city workers who are asking for an 8% increase for each year of a four-year deal.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed a total of 12% over the four years.

Parker says she remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

"We're doing our best to reach some much-needed compromise to figure out a way to get to yes for the benefit of our great city," Parker said.

The last major strike by city trash collectors was nearly 40 years ago. It lasted 20 days, allowing for tons of garbage to pile up at dumpsites around Philadelphia.

A strike this week could be a major problem with 4th of July festivities planned across the city.

They're prepared to walk off the job without pay at midnight if a deal hasn't been reached by then.