Student author captures the essence of Chinatown and its residents in new book

CHINATOWN, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- Melody Wang is a student author who is devoted to capturing the essence of Chinatown.

She photographs the city streets and the authentic lives of its residents in her new book: "Chinatown Legacies."

It is meant to put a spotlight on the brave immigrants who came to this country and made a life in America like her family did.

"My parents are actually first generation immigrants...something that my family personally struggled with was finding that coalition of people that really resonated with our stories, our struggles," said Wang.

"We found that Chinatown was kind of that slice of home for us. I really wanted to capture my roots and especially bring honor to my parents and their stories," she continued.

For more information on "Chinatown Legacies," check out their website.