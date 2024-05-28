Suspect in custody after armed carjacking in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One suspect is in custody after an armed carjacking took place in Warminster, Bucks County on Tuesday.

Warminster police say they responded to the 200 block of East County Line Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met a victim who said two suspects robbed him at gunpoint and took his car.

The vehicle allegedly fled into Bensalem, investigators say.

Bensalem police responded to the Eddington section of the township looking for a Warminster armed robbery suspect just after 2 p.m.

A witness said they observed a black Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed when someone threw an object out the window of the car on Street and Trevose roads.

A short time later, a 911 caller stated that a car matching that description was ditched at the intersection of Brown and Olga avenues, and two males fled the area.

Officers responded to the scene and found a male suspect on Woodbine Avenue at Eddington Avenue.

The suspect was detained at that time, police say.

Through an investigation, it was determined that there was only one suspect in the vehicle, not two.

Bensalem police later searched the area where a witness said they saw an object thrown from the car and a cell phone was recovered.

The cell phone was turned over to Warminster police.

No further information has been released on the suspect or the carjacking.