On The Red Carpet

The best of the best in Nonfiction and Reality TV content will be honored.

'The Golden Bachelor,' 'Shark Tank' and more nominated for Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

LOS ANGELES -- The nominations for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards have been announced. Did your favorite show make the list?

"American Idol" and "Dancing With The Stars" are up for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety.

"Shark Tank" is up for Best Structured Series and Best Business Show.

"Celebrity Family Feud," "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" and "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will compete against each other in the Best Game Show Category.

"The Golden Bachelor" is nominated for Best Relationship Show and Gerry Turner is up for Male Star of the Year.

Bertie Gregory is also up for Male Star of the Year and his show, "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory" is nominated for Best Unstructured Series.

Other Nat Geo shows in the running: "Critter Fixers: Country Vets" and "Queens" are up for Best Animal/Nature Show.

Best Travel/Adventure Show nominations include Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin and Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins.

"Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller" is nominated for Best Crime/Justice Show, as is Hulu's "Death in the Dorms."

Best Limited Series nominations include "JFK: One Day in America" and "Black Twitter" on Hulu.

On the sports side, "30 For 30" on ESPN and FX's "Welcome to Wrexham" are up for Best Sports Show and "Why Not Us" on ESPN+ is nominated for Best Unstructured Series.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Traitors" lead the nominations with 5 each.

The full list of nominees is below.

Winners will be announced June 15th in Los Angeles.

NOMINATIONS FOR THE SIXTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

American Idol (ABC)

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Nat Geo WILD)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Why Not Us (ESPN+)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Food That Built America (History)

How to With John Wilson (HBO)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

We're Here (HBO)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

Next Level Chef (Fox)

Selena + Restaurant (Food Network)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Guy's Grocery Games (Food Network)

Password (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (National Geographic Channel)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (National Geographic Channel)

On the Roam (HBO | Max)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)

The Mega-Brands that Built America (History)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic Channel)

Earthsounds (Apple TV+)

Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Planet Earth III (Prime Video)

Queens (National Geographic Channel)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Investigation Discovery / Max)

Death in the Dorms (Hulu)

Justice, USA (HBO | Max)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic Channel)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO | Max)

Quarterback (Netflix)

Untold (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Swiping America (Max)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Bollywed (Fuse)

Glow Up (Netflix)

OMG Fashun (E!)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Beckham (Netflix)

Black Twitter: A People's History (Hulu)

JFK: One Day in America (National Geographic Channel)

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Netflix)

Telemarketers (HBO | Max)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

House of Villains (E!)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

We're Here (HBO)

BEST SHOW HOST

Will Arnett - Lego Masters (Fox)

Terry Crews - America's Got Talent (NBC)

Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)

Kristen Kish - Top Chef (Bravo)

Keke Palmer - Password (NBC)

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jerrod Carmichael - Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)

Bertie Gregory - Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Nat Geo WILD)

Eugene Levy - The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Gerry Turner - The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez - Selena + Restaurant (Food Network)

Sandra Lee - Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Ariana Madix - Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Reba McEntire - The Voice (NBC)

Phaedra Parks - The Traitors (Peacock)

Retta - Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

Disney is the parent company of NatGeo, Hulu, ESPN and this ABC station