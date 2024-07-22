El Chingon, Dre's Water Ice among top Philadelphia spots to satisfy your sweet tooth

July is National Ice Cream Month and we are celebrating with some of our favorite treats around the Philadelphia region.

We have chef-inspired flavors from a James Beard nominee sharing some of his culture with every bite.

Learn about the Philadelphia Beignet, an ice cream sandwich that is a big hit in Brewerytown.

Water ice is on the menu with a homemade business featuring homemade treats.

We hit the beach for sweets and an ice cream corner that has been a hot spot for over 40 years.

Plus, milkshakes and mousse at Banana Mousse as the mother-daughter duo celebrates a second location of their popular dessert destination.

Dre's Water Ice & Ice Cream | Facebook | Instagram

5700 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139

484-381-0689

Over the Moon Ice Cream | Facebook | Instagram

2623 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

484-381-0689

closed Mondays; Tue-Thurs 4-9pm, Fri-Sat 4-10pm, Sun 2-9pm

El Chingon | Facebook | Instagram

1524 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Banana Mousse | Facebook | Instagram

834 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Second location: 5602 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Willow's Way Shore Refreshments | Facebook | Instagram

1 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406