Traveling for Memorial Day? Expect highways, airports to be crowded, AAA says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and if you're planning to take a road trip, you will have a lot of company.

AAA estimates nearly 44 million people will be traveling over the 2024 holiday weekend, approaching a nearly 20-year high.

A record 38 million are expected to travel by car.

Airports are also expected to be crowded, with flights now up nine percent from pre-pandemic levels.

As for airfare, AAA says ticket prices for domestic flights are up by about two percent this year compared to last.