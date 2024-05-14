Man rescued from underneath car after crash in Chester County

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 7:50PM
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over a dramatic crash rescue that unfolded in Chester County on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a collision in Tredyffrin Township just after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man became trapped underneath a red vehicle on the 400 block of Hilltop Road.

First responders used a pulley system and other equipment to carefully guide the man out.

He was then rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is still unclear how the man became trapped and what led to the crash.

