Trenton community demands change after scathing DOJ report of police department

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Controversy continues to surround the Trenton Police Department after a federal investigation found that many officers used excessive force, and made illegal arrests on several occasions.

On Thursday night, members of the community expressed their concern and outrage at a city council meeting.

"I want to be able to trust the police in Trenton," said one man who is from the city.

"Our community deserves a police force that is transparent, accountable, well-trained and responsive to its needs," another resident said.

Some expressed their frustrations and pushed for rapid reform.

The local NAACP chapter also called for Police Director Steve Wilson to resign and the creation of a community-led police review board.

"This is Steve Wilson's police department and it is failing us," said Halbert Clark who is on the NAACP board. "He must step down or you as our city leaders must take action."

This all comes after a year-long investigation by the Department of Justice that found the police department violated people's constitutional rights.

The DOJ determined officers used unnecessary and excessive force against citizens as well as conducted unlawful stops, searches, and arrests.

Both Mayor Reed Gusciora and Director Wilson said they're taking the report very seriously and will continue to cooperate.

"The behavior cited in the report is unacceptable, and we must and we will do better," said Gusciora.

Wilson said he made changes before and after the investigation, such as creating the Internal Affairs Bureau to better address citizen complaints, and more accountability for supervisors and officers. He says he will continue revising the use-of-force policy.

Wilson also disbanded two street units that violated the citizens' rights.

Moving forward, the department will focus on in-person police training, job oversight, officer supervision on the street and community engagement.

"The people of Trenton deserve to be safe, but they also need to know the police protecting them are doing that important and often dangerous work while respecting their constitutional rights. I am committed to making the department one that the capital city deserves."

"The members of the SOA (Superior Officers Association) are dedicated to improving the Trenton Police Department through our commitment to support efforts for meaningful reform and accountability," said Jason Woodhead, who is the president of the SOA. "While we respect the concerns raised by DOJ, it is essential that our approach to reform is fair, balanced and guided by data."

The DOJ made some recommendations, including changing policies and improving training.

The mayor and police director said they'll continue working with the DOJ, state and local leaders and the community to make changes and provide an update in about two months.