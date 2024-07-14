Local security expert questions how shooter attempted assassination against Trump at Pa. rally

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear after a gunman opened fire towards the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday -- a harrowing incident that left one spectator dead, two others critically injured, and sparked chaos at the event.

Action News spoke with Pennsylvania Senate Republican candidate David McCormick, who was in the front row just feet away from the former president.

He said things turned chaotic and scary rather quickly, right after those shots were fired.

McCormick said he heard "seven or eight" shots fired.

"People started to panic," he recalled. "Everyone dropped to the ground."

Moments after those shots rang out, video shows Trump grab his bloody ear and duck down as the Secret Service swarms him.

The look of confusion and then fear takes over the crowd of people behind him.

Trump was rushed off the stage, but before he was taken to a safe location, he lifted his fists and turned to the crowd to acknowledge he was OK.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

He later released a statement thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement. Trump also took time to offer his condolences to the family of the person who was killed at the rally.

"Energy and positiveness, then all the sudden in a moment, it's shattered with gunshots. An assassination attempt, unfortunately, people being killed," McCormick said.

A local security expert says there are many questions regarding this incident, but a big one is, 'How was someone able to carry this out and a highly secured event like this?'

"Highly unlikely an event like this, this election. It's really shocking this individual could be in the and take that shot," explained the Principal Public Safety and Security Expert Advisor of The Rush Group, Maureen Rush.

Sources tell ABC News the shooter was perched on a rooftop two to three hundred yards away.

Secret Service said the shooter was outside of their perimeter, and they neutralized the shooter who is now dead.

The FBI says while they have the shooter's identity, it has not yet been released to the public.

"I've never seen anything like this happen in a secure envelope which is what the Secret Service wants to have, that perimeter is so sealed. This individual was ready," said Rush.

McCormick said this political violence is unacceptable. He said we'll have to wait and see what went wrong, calling it a security failure.