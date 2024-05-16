Two men accused of impersonating employees of Camden County, New Jersey arrested

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey say they've arrested two people accused of impersonating county officials in an attempt to gain entry into people's homes in Gloucester City.

Police say, on May 13, two men were going door-to-door on Chestnut Avenue misrepresenting themselves as employees of the County Clerk's Office, stating they were there to check the home for damages.

The males knocked on the doors of at least two residences, including Sandra Marti.

"They wanted to know if they could inspect my house for damage. I said, 'First of all, we don't have any damage in our home.' And I said, 'Can I see I.D.?' The one guy showed me his driver's license, but real quick away from the Ring camera," said Marti.

Marti says she immediately knew something was wrong and called police.

Police say Nicholas Maniscalco, 20, of Runnemede, N.J. and Antonio Martinez, 23, of Glassboro, N.J. were both charged with impersonating a public servant, a disorderly persons offense.

Dan Keashen, Public Affairs Director of Camden County, says it's the latest scam to hit the area, and the first to specifically target the clerk's department.

"We don't have home inspectors. The county clerk's office does not have an individual that will come out to your home," said Keashen. " And really, for all our owners, they need to be aware of scams like this."

In this case, police say the residents did the right thing, but it still has some neighbors nervous from the bold attempt.

"That's why it was scary, especially with all the police officers living here, you know?" said Diane Handy.

Police say you should always ask for identification from any person trying to enter your home.

Maniscalco and Martinez are set to appear in court on May 28.