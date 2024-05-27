Manatee 'hugs' diver's arm while simming in Florida: VIDEO

Crystal River has been described as the only place in Florida where it's possible to swim with manatees.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. -- A diver shared an incredible moment with a manatee during a dive in Crystal River, Florida, on February 8.

In the footage Kendra Vandegrift, an in-water manatee guide, can be seen floating right next to a manatee. The animal then moves to hug the diver's arm.

"They often show me love," Vandegrift told Storyful.

According to the Discover Crystal River Florida website, the best time for observing manatees is from November through April.