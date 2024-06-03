Winkel, Rice & Sambal showcase old and new faces in dining with recipes steeped in Pride and love

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winkel opened five years ago in the heart of the Gayborhood, serving Dutch-style breakfast and lunch.

There are a variety of Benedicts, blackberry bacon pancakes, and a collection of uItsmijters, traditional Dutch open-faced sandwiches with eggs on top.

Chef Joncarl Lachman is the man behind the menu.

His husband Bob Moysan manages the books and adorns the walls.

He's a self-taught photographer artist whose works, including many Amsterdam street scenes, decorate the restaurant.

He also offers limited edition signed prints for sale at Winkel.

Winkel | Facebook | Instagram

1119 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

Rice & Sambal is an Indonesian-themed supper club that has taken up long-term residence inside the Dutch restaurant, Dankbaar, owned by Lachman.

The concept is called Rice & Sambal and it's the creation of Chef Diana Widjojo and her wife Jennifer Cowden.

On Thursdays and Fridays, it's a pre-fixe menu with two seatings and six courses.

On Saturdays, they do a Liwetan, an Indonesian smorgasbord that you feast on with your hands.

Dishes include scallops in a purple cabbage fish bone broth topped with salmon roe.

Chef Diana met Lachman at her family's James Beard award-winning Hardena.

It was Joncarl, Diana says, who inspired her to open her own place, and he was the one who suggested she take over Dankbaar.

For Diana, who says she's been "dreaming about having my own restaurant for forever," the Dankbaar residency is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Rice & Sambal | Instagram

1911 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148