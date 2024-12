Woman dies after falling, hitting head while ice skating in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 63-year-old woman died on Monday after an accident while ice skating in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The woman has been identified as Maria Luisa Jimenez, of Costa Rica, according to the Lehigh Coroner's Office.

Her cause of death was due to a head injury after she fell backwards and hit her head on the ice, the coroner's office said.

No other information has been released.