Worker rescued after falling into pit at Port Richmond construction site

A worker was rescued after falling into a pit at a construction site in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

A worker was rescued after falling into a pit at a construction site in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

A worker was rescued after falling into a pit at a construction site in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

A worker was rescued after falling into a pit at a construction site in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A worker was rescued after falling into a pit at a construction site in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews used a crane to life the 33-year-old man to safety.

It happened in the area of Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lanes around 7:30 a.m.

The worker was rescued about 45 minutes later.

It's unclear at this time what caused the worker to fall.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.