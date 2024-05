Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets cockroaches, penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Cecily Tynan met some adorable penguins during this week's Zoo Adventures!

She also got to see the Caribbean cockroaches, an essential insect in nature.

On top of all that, Tynan got a chance to discuss this week's upcoming forecast.

