Pottstown community wants answers nearly 3 months after deadly blast

What's left behind from the May 26 explosion on Hale Street still remains. Five people were killed in the blast.

For those who are lucky enough to still have a home near Hale Street in Pottstown, walking past the blast site is a painful memory every day. Justin Gibbs is still without a place to call his own.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pottstown community is still looking for answers nearly three months after a house explosion killed five people, four of which were children.

What's left behind from the explosion still remains. For those who are lucky enough to still have a home, walking past the blast site is a painful memory every day.

"I want to know what happened. Why it happened? What's next?" questioned Justin Gibbs of Pottstown.

Gibbs is still without a place to call his own. He lived two houses from the Hale Street and Butler Avenue explosion.

A neighbor and president of the Pottstown NAACP, who was not available to speak on camera, agreed to talk with Action News from the hospital. He said the community deserves some answers.

"Neighbors have experienced every day getting up, looking out their windows and see that explosion site," said Johnny Corson, president of Pottstown NAACP.

A fence can only do so much to keep people out. Residents' belongings are still visibly contained inside the perimeter, scattered, with clothes hanging off tree limbs.

Miriam Last drives up from Wyndmoor to help her friend.

"I have placemats, drinking glasses, kitchen utensils," Last explained.

SEE ALSO: Inspectors deem more homes uninhabitable after Pottstown, Pa. explosion

That friend has been staying at a hotel since the explosion because she can't find a place to live.

"I have stuff I don't need. I'm gonna bring them to her why not," said Last.

At this time, PECO said they have no additional updates and the investigation is ongoing. To date, they have not found evidence that their facilities caused this incident.

"They see a tragedy when they walk to school every day. Clean this up. I think the town deserves this. The community deserves this. We need answers," said Gibbs.

A healing service is expected to be held on September 8 for the immediate community surrounding the explosion on the hill.

"Neighbors can talk through what's hurting them. It's a healing process for those hurting up on that hill. I hope neighbors come to sit and talk at this," Corson said.

He said professional services will be available to help residents.

Though neighbors report smelling gas in the area periodically, investigators have not identified a cause of the explosion which claimed the lives of 13-year-old Alana Wood, 12-year-old Jeremiah White, 10-year-old Nehemiah White and 8-year-old Tristan White. Their grandmother, 67-year-old Francine White, was also killed.

SEE ALSO: Pottstown community unites to support family after deadly blast