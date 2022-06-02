Inspectors deem more homes uninhabitable after Pottstown, Pa. explosion

"We looked at a total of 40 some properties today and I think there is an additional three on top of the first six that we want to have the structural engineer go in and take a look at," said Keith Place, director of Licensing and Inspection for the borough of Pottstown.
The blast happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Hale Street.
Though neighbors report smelling gas in the area periodically, investigators have not identified a cause of the explosion which claimed the lives of 13-year-old Alana Wood, 12-year-old Jeremiah White, 10-year-old Nehemiah White and 8-year-old Tristan White. Their grandmother, 67-year-old Francine White, was also killed.
For now, the aftermath of the blast remains. Debris is scattered across the neighborhood, clothing blown into trees, sneakers and toys found among the rubble. It's all a devastating reminder of the precious lives lost.
"I lost everything. I'm thankful that me and my son made it out alive that day," said Pottstown neighbor Tandra Rambert.
"It's just an extraordinary community, so the sight of this blast is utterly heartbreaking. The loss of life, the loss of a grandmother, the loss of four young children," said Congresswoman Madeleine Dean.
Federal and state leaders gathered on Hale Street Wednesday to provide outreach to the community.
"I think longer term the federal government can provide support in terms of housing and rebuilding and getting the community back on its feet," said Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.
PECO says the homes that exploded were not served by their natural gas, adding that there is no evidence that their company is to blame.
Structural engineers are planning to return to Hale Street Thursday morning to continue assessing homes.
There are several funds collecting money for the families impacted by this tragedy. Tri-County Network has raised more than $10,000.