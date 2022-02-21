fire

Resident jumps from house fire in Pottstown, firefighter injured

Officials say a fire alarm went off alerting residents of the danger.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Resident jumps from home to escape Pottstown fire

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An early morning fire damaged two homes in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday inside a two-story row home that was converted into separate apartments on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Pottstown.

Officials say a fire alarm went off alerting residents of the danger.

Three people were living in one unit and two others were in the second apartment.

Fire officials told Action News one resident jumped from the building to escape the flames.

The person was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.

The 2-alarm fire spread to a second home before firefighters gained control.

A firefighter suffered a knee injury while battling the blaze.

The Red Cross was assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pottstown boroughfirefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Fire damages South Philadelphia rowhome
Licorice company's warehouse catches fire along Camden Waterfront
TOP STORIES
27 shots fired in possible road rage shooting; woman injured
Officials: Human remains found by Philly police in Fairmount Park
Ukraine, Russia crisis causes heavy impact on Americans financially
New Record: THON 2022 raises more than $13M
Officials: Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Philly carjacking
Police: Shooting leaves 1 person injured in Chester, Pa.
Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week
Show More
Police: Man, 20, critically injured after DE shooting
AccuWeather: Pick Of The Week
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Ukrainian community in Montgomery County headed to rally in Washington
More TOP STORIES News