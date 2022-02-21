Resident jumps from house fire in Pottstown, firefighter injured

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An early morning fire damaged two homes in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday inside a two-story row home that was converted into separate apartments on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Pottstown.Officials say a fire alarm went off alerting residents of the danger.Three people were living in one unit and two others were in the second apartment.Fire officials told Action News one resident jumped from the building to escape the flames.The person was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.The 2-alarm fire spread to a second home before firefighters gained control.A firefighter suffered a knee injury while battling the blaze.The Red Cross was assisting those displaced.The cause of the fire is under investigation.