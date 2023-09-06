Philadelphia homeowner says effort to get replacement windows has turned into nightmare

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About a dozen customers have contacted the Action News Troubleshooters about Power Home Remodeling in the past year.

The Hudsons bought the windows from the company in 2015 for $11,000.

"This started out as a spot here and then just kept on growing," said Peggy Hudson.

The windows are backed by a "lifetime warranty."

"I called them and they said, "Oh, that's a crack seal, and yes that's under warranty,'" said Hudson of her conversation.

That was in 2021. Two years later, Hudson still doesn't have her replacement windows.

"Like I'm not getting anywhere, like I'm not being heard," said Hudson.

Since 2010, the Troubleshooters have received more than 30 complaints about the company. A dozen complaints were made just this year, most of them about the warranty.

Power used to go by the name Power Windows and Siding. Its national headquarters are in Chester, but it's expanded nationwide and now calls itself Power Home Remodeling, "a dream-realization company" that Hudson says has turned into a nightmare.

Power tells the Troubleshooters it is "a service company, not a manufacturer" and "the issues almost all of these customers have been experiencing are with the product itself," but "we still go back to the manufacturer on behalf of the customer."

After Hudson contacted the Action News Troubleshooters, Power suddenly gave her an installation date.

"The person from Channel Six called me that day and said, 'So how did it go? Did they get the windows in?' And I said, 'No, no call, no show nothing," said Hudson.

The company claimed Hudson's old address was in their system from a previous installation 10 years ago and they mistakenly went to that address.

Another date was scheduled, and this time the company showed up to the right address but with all the wrong windows.

"They can't even say the old house because none of those windows would have been right for the old house either," said Hudson.

But Power says it did use the measurements from Hudson's previous home.

It also says many of the complaints the Troubleshooters received involve window sashes.

Power also says while "supply chain issues during the pandemic created a backlog... we've reached a solution with our manufacturer who has ramped up production," setting up Power to work through the majority of its backlog by the end of the year.

"Would you recommend power?" asked Action News' Consumer Investigative Reporter Nydia Han.

"No, never," said Hudson.

Power Home does have a new service date at Hudson's home.

Meantime, Power also says it's been "a reputable business for over 30 years" and "does 110,000 plus jobs" a year, and "many of the homeowners (the Troubleshooters asked them about) have been repeat customers."