Powerball jackpot jumping to $935M after no big winners Wednesday; 3 $1M winners

3 $1M winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the Powerball website.

Nobody won Wednesday's Powerball drawing so the jackpot is climbing to $935 million for Saturday.

With no one winning the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, the grand prize for Saturday's drawing grew closer to the billion-dollar mark, according to the lottery.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and Powerball 8.

The $935 million Powerball jackpot in play Saturday jumped from $865 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. It would be the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game.

A jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing could choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take a lump sum estimated at $449.7 million.

Although no jackpot was won Wednesday, three tickets still won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the Powerball website.

This is the first Powerball jackpot to surpass $900 million this year. Powerball's grand prize was last won in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, 37 consecutive drawings have taken place without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot - and the largest US lottery prize - ever won was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

Saturday's estimated $935 million jackpot would rank fifth on Powerball's all-time list. Ranking second through fourth are $1.765 billion (one ticket in California; 2023); $1.586 billion (three tickets; 2016); and $1.08 billion (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

