Powerball jackpot increases to world record $1.6 billion

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now the largest in lottery history. The prize jumped to $1.6 billion from $1.5 billion, driven up by ticket sales.

For regular lottery players, like Cynthia Upshaw of Pennsauken, N.J., this is her time to shine.

"This is really the only thing I do as a vice," said Upshaw. "I don't drink. I don't curse."

But she plays the lottery almost every day.

Jyoti Patel, the owner of the News Shoppe on Haddonfield Road in Pennsauken, knows many of his regular customers.

But this $1.6 billion jackpot has brought in some new faces.

"Everybody wants to be a millionaire, billionaire," laughed Patel.

He said his store gets a $10,000 bonus if he sells the winning ticket.

While the odds of winning are slim, most have an idea of what they'd do.

"Yeah I'll probably be at the Lamborghini dealership," said Scott Hensinger of Mount Laurel, N.J.

A shore house is also at the top of his list.

"I'll give everybody money and disappear," laughed Alicia Mitchell of Camden, N.J.

Some sports fans said they'd buy some season tickets to see their favorite team if they won.

"I think I would buy shares into the Eagles," said Mitchell.

But given that the World Series has captured the attention of so many, we wondered: could you buy a baseball team?

The jackpot is $1.6 billion.

But the lump sum payout is $782.4 million.

That's not enough money to buy any MLB team.

However, you could cover the Phillies' 2022 payroll three times over, or you could pay Bryce Harper's entire contract amount more than two-and-a-quarter times.

But many say they'd just be happy to pay off debts and take care of their family.

"I want to set my kids up, my grandkids," said Midge Massara of Pennsauken.

And some would be happy even with just a million or two.

"Even if I win just a little. I'll be fine with just a little," said Fay Harris of Pennsauken.

Tips from lottery officials: if you win, sign your ticket and take a photo of both sides.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.