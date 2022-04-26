lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M

The Powerball jackpot has grown again after no one won Monday's winning numbers drawing.

Monday's drawing had a top prize of $421 million with a cash option of $252.1 million.

The winning numbers for Monday were: 12-18-20-39-61 with the Powerball number 10.

After no one won Monday night's top prize, the jackpot has now grown to $454 million with a cash option of $271.9 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
