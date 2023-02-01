PPL responds to customers after investigation begins into high electric bills

PPL Electric says the impacted bills were sent between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is looking into PPL Electric Utilities, which serves parts of Bucks, Berks, Chester, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania regulators are launching an investigation into how technical errors with a local utility led to customers receiving unusually high bills.

The company says it has either sent corrected balances to customers, or will make adjustments on their next monthly bill.

"We will not shut off power to residential and small-business customers for non-payment through March 31," PPL Electric President Stephanie Raymond said in a letter to its customers.

The company is also waiving all late fees in January and February.

"...we make this pledge to our customers: You Depend on Us and We Deliver. For some of you, we have not lived up to that promise in our customer service. I can assure you that we will do everything we can going forward to provide the service that you deserve," the letter said.

PUC says customers who do not believe that PPL has addressed their issues or believe that the utility has not responded appropriately to their situation, should contact the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380. PUC says consumers who are unable to reach PPL agents or do not receive a response from PPL should also contact BCS to report those issues.

PPL says it is adding more agents to answer customer calls and reduce wait times.