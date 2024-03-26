President Biden pledges support for Baltimore in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

President Joe Biden spoke on Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, telling residents "we're going to stay with you as long as it takes."

President Joe Biden spoke on Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, telling residents "we're going to stay with you as long as it takes."

President Joe Biden spoke on Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, telling residents "we're going to stay with you as long as it takes."

President Joe Biden spoke on Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, telling residents "we're going to stay with you as long as it takes."

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden gave remarks Tuesday on the Baltimore bridge collapse, telling residents "we're going to stay with you as long as it takes."

"It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstruction in that bridge. I expect the Congress to support my effort," Biden said from the White House.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks after a cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

"This is going to take some time," the president said, adding, "We're not leaving until this job gets done."

Personnel on the ship alerted the Maryland Department of Transportation that they lost control of the vessel, and local authorities were able to close the bridge before it was struck, "which undoubtedly saved lives," Biden told reporters.

FBI divers assist in the search and rescue at the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Tuesday, March 26, in Baltimore, Maryland. Courtesy of FBI Baltimore

A cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Baltimore harbor early Tuesday morning, leading to a near-total collapse of the span and sending vehicles plunging into the frigid water below.

RELATED | 'We are Baltimore strong': Leaders, athletes react to Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Six people were missing and presumed dead, and the search for them was suspended until the next day, Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday night.

Rescuers pulled two people out of the water. One person was treated at a hospital and discharged hours later.

It appears the crash was a "terrible accident," Biden said.

Video shows Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse after ship strike

Biden, who noted he's been over the bridge many times, said he plans to visit Baltimore as soon as possible.

"Ship traffic and the port of Baltimore has been suspended until further notice. And we'll need to clear that channel before the ship traffic can resume," the president said.

"Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident and all the families, especially those waiting for news of their loved one right now," Biden said. "I know every minute in that circumstance feels like a lifetime, you just don't know. It's just terrible."

RELATED | The history of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

"We're incredibly grateful for the brave rescuers who immediately rushed to the scene and to the people of Baltimore. I want to say, we're with you," the president said. "We're going to stay with you, as long as it takes. And like the governor said, 'you're Maryland tough, you're Baltimore strong and we're going to get through this together.'"

Biden convened senior members of his team Tuesday morning for a briefing on the ongoing response and directed them to ensure all federal resources are made available, the White House said.

ABC News' Mariam Khan, Emily Shapiro and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.