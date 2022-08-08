'Prey' is newest part of 'Predator' franchise, with film focusing on indigenous representation

"Prey" is a new adaptation in the famous "Predator" franchise. It takes us back to the 1700s, and follows the story of a young indigenous girl on a hunt, trying to find a mysterious creature on her native lands.

Amber Midthunder feels great pride and responsibility in taking on the lead role in a film that focused on indigenous representation.

"I'm so proud of everything we were able to do with that," said Midthunder. "Having Jhane Myers, our producer, an enrolled Comanche tribal member, and she was there every single day making sure things were as accurate as they could possibly be."

"This sets the bar high. A lot of firsts for representation for native people, even our language. This is the first time in a brand new film you can see the Comanche language so that'll just introduce it to the world," said Myers.

"I am so excited," said Midthunder. "Everything from having a female indigenous lead, to being the first to release a dub in a native language, I feel like we're accomplishing so many big things and at the same time still not sacrificing everything that makes a 'Predator' movie great."

That means suspense, thrills, and believe it or not, for an action film, lots of silence. Midthunder said "not talking" was easy for her.

"The joke in my friend group is my face is really loud! I guess that really came into serve me in this movie," laughed Midthunder.

You can track "Prey" now, streaming on Hulu.

