Pride patches now part of police uniforms in Hopewell Township, NJ

HOPEWELL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pride patches are now part of the uniform for police in Hopewell Township, Mercer County.During June, officers are voluntarily wearing the patches to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.Organizers believe they are the first department in the state to wear a pride flag on their uniforms.Patches and stickers are also being sold to raise money for Triad House, a group home that specializes in caring for LGBTQ+ individuals.The woman who is bringing pride patches to her police department is Detective Alexis Mirra.As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Mirra says this isn't just personal but a way to give back.The 11-year veteran had 300 of the patches made and is selling them for $10.The patch features the symbol of the LGBTQ+ community and also comes with a pamphlet that explains the importance of each color.Mirra says she modeled it after the Philadelphia Pride Flag."It's a small thing, but big thing to show them that we're allies and we are committed to making everyone in our community feel safe, treated with dignity and respect," Mirra said.Police patches are often collected and traded between officers and departments and sold to the public.She says she hopes the department can explore other specialty patches for future occasions.