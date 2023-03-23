Annual prom dress giveaway helps hundreds of Philadelphia teens get prom-ready

Thanks to the Philadelphia Police Athletic League, the Cozen O'Connor law firm, and a few other special individuals, the annual prom dress giveaway became a norm 14 years ago.

"It's really special. It has made me feel like I've done something decent and helped some people out," said an event organizer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of young girls were smiling at the Cozen PAL Center in Francisville.

It's because the crowd Philadelphia teens became prom ready Wednesday evening.

It started with Francisville institution, Michelle Ruffin.

"We kept seeing it on television when they were going to other neighborhoods and doing the dress giveaway, and I said 'We need to have that in Francisville,'" said Ruffin.

So, she got on the phone with Nancy Rounbehler over at Cozen O'Connor, and they got to work.

But, they quickly realized that they needed help.

"I contacted the archdiocese, and they gave me info about Linda Wert who was at Archbishop Carol at the time. She already collected dresses and we started an event here," said Rounbehler.

The event is more than special. For some girls, it's life changing.

Sherri Waters got her first prom dress from this event years ago. She says as a young lady, feeling confident at prom was everything.

"I was a less fortunate teen. I didn't really have family. Dressing up is what women do, what young ladies do. So, when you're able to look the part and feel the part, it gives you a boost of confidence," said Waters.

Captain Michael O'Donnell also had some words of wisdom for the ladies' dates.

"You've got to treat your ladies with respect, and they need to get themselves right with a nice suit because our girls are going to be leaving here nice in beautiful dresses," said Captain O'Donnell.

After all this, we know they're going to look stunning. But once their big night is over, Ruffin had her own advice for the young women.

"Keep reaching for the stars and go beyond," said Ruffin.