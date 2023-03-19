Man proposes to girlfriend at New Jersey Wawa where they first met

For one New Jersey couple, a Saturday Wawa run became a life-changing moment.

MT. LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A lot of life's little moments happen at the local Wawa, whether it's buying a hoagie or catching up with friends.

Between the chips and the sandwiches-to-go aisle, Joe Samanns got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Rio Brodeur, to marry him.

You may be wondering, why propose at a Wawa?

For this happy couple, the Wawa in Mt. Laurel holds a lot of significance. It's where the two first met, when Brodeur was on her way home from a bar.

Four years ago, Brodeur stopped at the local Wawa on her way home and struck up a conversation with Samanns. They exchanged a few words, and he asked her where she was coming from.

Later that night, he says he texted his friends he had met the girl of his dreams.

For weeks after, Samanns went to the bar she told him, waiting for his next chance to see her.

A month later, the two met in the bar, and the rest is history.

From 6abc, congratulations to the happy couple!