Prosecutor: Man attacks 1 person, ties up another, then sets home on fire in Collingswood, New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who attacked one person, tied up another, and then set a home on fire in Collingswood, New Jersey.Firefighters were called to the home on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.Once the flames were extinguished, authorities say the firefighters found one victim suffering from injuries that were not caused by the fire.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, a man broke in and attacked one victim and tied up the other while demanding money.He then set the house on fire before leaving.According to the prosecutor's office, one of the victims described the suspect as a thin man with dark skin, a short beard and dark hair. He was wearing a yellow winter hat and a yellow and black zip-up sweatshirt.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Police Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266.