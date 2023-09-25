Host Matt O'Donnell speaks with SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards for an informative interview about running the sixth-largest transit system in the country.

SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards on public transit, safety and how the pandemic altered travel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed SEPTA CEO/General Manager Leslie Richards for an informative interview about running the sixth-largest transit system in the country.

Among the topics discussed were transporting approximately 600,000 riders across Southeastern Pennsylvania each day, safety issues, hiring more police officers and how the pandemic impacted travel.

SEPTA happens to be one of the most underfunded urban systems around. Richards made a plea to ask riders to download the SEPTA APP and report any issues and un-housed individuals throughout the system.

Other topics include N.J. Senator Bob Menendez being indicted on bribery charges; the candidates for Philadelphia Mayor agree to a Town Hall and Dave McCormick announces a bid for PA Senate.

The panel talks about Congress easing its dress code requirements as Senator John Fetterman continues to choose casual clothes and Vice President Kamala Harris visits Berks County as criticism mounts about her status as President Joe Biden's running mate in 2024.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Nelson Diaz, Christine Flowers, Bob Brady and G. Terry Madonna.