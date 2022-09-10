Merriam-Webster adds 'pumpkin spice' to dictionary along with other food-forward words

From cookies to cake, and of course lattes. Pumpkin spice is everywhere and now, it's even in the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster tweeted about adding an entry for the seasonal staple.

The dictionary defines "pumpkin spice" as "a mixture of usually cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and often allspice that is commonly used in pumpkin pie."

Other new food-forward additions highlight dishes and seasonings from around the world like "birria," "banh mi," "mojo," "oat milk" and "plant-based."

Merriam-Webster's editor at large said words are only added to the dictionary when it's clear they're consistently used.