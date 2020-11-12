Education

Pupil pods seek more teachers as schools go virtual amid COVID-19

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When schools went virtual earlier this year, a local mom created a new company based on her own needs.

Pupil Pod pairs up to six students with a certified teacher to execute distance learning.

With even more schools going virtual this week, demand is up, and so is the need for teachers.

Jess Downes Stuebner is a mother of four in Center City, and her students in Philadelphia's public schools haven't had one day of in-person learning since March.

She created Pupil Pod to help both students and parents get through the pandemic.

Right now, with many schools already choosing to go virtual heading into Thanksgiving and inquiries from parents are skyrocketing.

"They are seeing the trend and where this is going," said Stuebner. "They would like to secure help now."

She says the need varies. Some parents want in-person instruction for their kids or socialization.

Some are working parents who need help executing the learning.

The pods are also employing teachers who are choosing this new model for flexibility or extra money.

"We have dozens of pods and dozens more forming," Stuebner said. "We really need teachers right now. We need qualified, certified, excited teachers who take CDC guidelines seriously and COVID precautions seriously.

The cost is determined by the number of hours and number of students in the pod.

Pupil Pod is also making scholarships available as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaeducationonline learning
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer
Montco health officials push vote to Friday on reverting schools to all-virtual
4-year-old injured, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting
"Hunker down" to help stop COVID-19 spread during holidays, expert says
Wanted thief stole nearly $200K from South Jersey jewelers
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
Beware of phony clinical trials for COVID-19
Show More
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in NJ today
Philly COVID updates: School superintendent explains hybrid delay
COVID resurgence causing issues at 911 call center
Cherry Hill schools get OK from health officials to reopen
More TOP STORIES News