Final goodbye for father, 2 sons killed in Bucks County Christmas Day fire

The visitation and funeral will take place at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Quakertown.
Forty-year-old Eric King and his two sons, 11-year-old Liam and 8-year-old Patrick, were killed when the fire broke out inside their two-story home on Essex Court in Quakertown during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Eric's wife, Kristin, and their oldest son, Brady, managed to escape before the fire destroyed the home.
The family also lost two dogs in the fire.
Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree had said early indications were that the fire started in the family's Christmas tree.
During a vigil earlier this month at the Univest Performance Center, family members shared their memories of those lost.
"My brother Eric had a heart of gold, a smile that lit the darkest room, and a hug that you felt in your soul," said Sarah Thiel, the sister of Eric King.
Family friend Loretta Kennedy called the Kings "just amazing people."
"They'd do anything for everybody," she said.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the church's website.