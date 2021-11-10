evacuation

Quakertown residents forced to evacuate after boarding home deemed uninhabitable

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews evacuated the Bush House Hotel on Broad Street in Quakertown.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Residents evacuate after boarding home deemed uninhabitable

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people were forced from their homes in Quakertown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday after their building was deemed uninhabitable.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews evacuated the Bush House Hotel on Broad Street in Quakertown.

Local officials condemned the building -- which was used as a boarding house -- after finding numerous health and safety violations.

That includes an extreme bug infestation that was impacting the electrical and fire alarm systems.

"The building would have to be taken down to the bare studs, and a combo of chemicals and heat would have to be used to take care of that infestation," said Quakertown Fire Marshal Douglas Wilhelm.

Evacuated residents were taken to Borough Hall where they are receiving assistance from county agencies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quakertown boroughpennsylvaniaevacuationhotelhomecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVACUATION
West Philly native, artist draws inspiration from Allen Iverson
More Afghan evacuees arrive to Philly airport
Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans
Massive chemical plant fire burns for 2nd day in Illinois
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News