Quakertown residents forced to evacuate after boarding home deemed uninhabitable

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people were forced from their homes in Quakertown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday after their building was deemed uninhabitable.Chopper 6 was overhead as crews evacuated the Bush House Hotel on Broad Street in Quakertown.Local officials condemned the building -- which was used as a boarding house -- after finding numerous health and safety violations.That includes an extreme bug infestation that was impacting the electrical and fire alarm systems."The building would have to be taken down to the bare studs, and a combo of chemicals and heat would have to be used to take care of that infestation," said Quakertown Fire Marshal Douglas Wilhelm.Evacuated residents were taken to Borough Hall where they are receiving assistance from county agencies.