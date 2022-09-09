Remembering Queen Elizabeth: Passengers at PHL travel home to UK with heavy hearts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, a British Airways flight departed Philadelphia International Airport headed for London Heathrow.

The death of Queen Elizabeth was on the minds of many passengers heading home to the United Kingdom.

"She was such a wonderful lady and ruled the country for 70 years and led us on the right direction," said Liz Matthews of Scotland.

Before Jay Ladbrooke took off to Wales, he said like the majority of his countrymen, the queen was the only monarch he's known. He remembers when his father had the privilege of being her personal driver.

"My father was a policeman and one of his duties was to escort the queen as a driver, and that was pretty momentous," said Ladbrooke.

It was something his family was extremely proud of.

"He took his job very, very seriously. He didn't interact with her much. He may have tipped his hat to her but that was it," said Ladbrooke.

Other Britains Action News spoke with say what they'll miss the most was the queen's ability to unite their country and beyond.

"She led the country absolutely marvelously," said Matthews.

In Haddonfield, we were able to stop by the English Gardner Gift Shop and chat with British-born owner Gary Coleman.

"I just think of her kind heart, her thoughtfulness, her family. She was close with the family and people just adored her," said Coleman.

Back at the airport, Father James Anyaegbu, of Inverness, Scotland, says he'll be praying for the future without Queen Elizabeth.

"My prayer is she rests in peace and the United Kingdom will continue to live, and I say long live the King," said Father Anyaegbu.