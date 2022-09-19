Who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral? Guests include Biden, other world leaders join royal family

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry walked side by side as part of the funeral procession.

LONDON -- World leaders, dignitaries, politicians, public figures and European royals were among the 2,000 attendees joining the royal family for Queen Elizabeth's funeral inside London's Westminster Abbey Monday.

Here's everything we know about those who said their final goodbyes to the monarch at her state funeral:

Princes William and Harry unite in grief; Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry walked side by side at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

The brothers were part of the funeral procession and followed closely behind their father King Charles III and their aunt and uncles Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

As the royal family proceeded into St. George's Chapel for the funeral, the brothers were joined by their spouses, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the eldest children of William and Kate, were the only great-grandchildren to attend the funeral. Prince Louis, their 4-year-old younger brother, is not attending the funeral.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

The president and first lady were among some 2,000 people attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey. The couple arrived for the funeral, waiting in the back as a procession moved past, before taking their seats among hundreds of others. They arrived in London late Saturday and paid respects to the queen on Sunday, viewing her coffin at Westminster Hall, signing condolence books at Lancaster House and attending a Buckingham Palace reception for funeral guests hosted by King Charles III.

For the last 10 days, his aides have worked behind the scenes to ensure he had as small of a footprint as possible while she was laid to rest.

US President Joe Biden, top center, and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Sept. 19, 2022. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

A person familiar with the planning said the White House was very conscious about not making the trip about Biden, reviewing protocol closely in recent days as to avoid any missteps that could potentially distract from the funeral itself. Biden traveled with a smaller staff than is typical for an overseas visit, and his aides decided against scheduling even an informal meeting with the new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss while in London.

Instead, the only events on Biden's schedule were those planned in coordination with the palace, the person said.

Other world leaders

Truss and Patricia Scotland, the U.K. Commonwealth Secretary General, read lessons during the service.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol are among the presidents who attended the queen's final send-off following a series of ceremonial events.

China's Vice President Wang Qishan also attended -- despite British lawmakers sanctioned by China having criticized the decision to extend an invitation to Beijing.

Wang Qishan, China's vice president, arrives at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Sauli Niinist and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were also present.

Commonwealth leaders

Leaders of most Commonwealth countries attended, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese making the nearly 24-hour journey.

"I would prioritize of course, alongside the governor-general, doing our duty in representing New Zealand and to pass on the condolences of our whole nation," Ardern told TVNZ Friday. "I do expect there will be a number of leaders looking to pay respects and tribute to the Queen," she added.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako traveled to London for the funeral, an unusual move that demonstrates the close relationship between the Japanese and British royal families.

Japanese news outlet Asahi Shimbun reported, citing Imperial Household Agency officials, that a Japanese emperor has only attended the funeral of a foreign head of state or royal family member on one previous occasion, when then-Emperor Akihito attended the funeral of Belgian King Baudouin in 1993.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral "and offer condolences on behalf of the government of India," the country's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid his respects at the funeral.

European royals

Members of foreign royal families were also seated in the pews on Monday.

Spain's King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia were among the European royals who attended. Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I and former Queen Sofia were be present. The former King is the great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria and a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf XVI and Queen Silvia walk with Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja, Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden were among the congregation.

The King and Queen of the Netherlands, together with the country's former Queen, Beatrix, who abdicated in 2013, were there.

Jordan's King Abdullah II, who remembered the Queen as an "iconic leader" and "beacon of wisdom and principled leadership," also attended.

Who wasn't invited?

Not all world leaders are on the guest list, however.

Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan are three of the countries that haven't been asked to send a representative, according to Britain's PA Media news agency.

Representatives from North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited "only at ambassadorial level," PA added.

Leaders and officials from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar will also be absent.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin did tweet his congratulations on King Charles III's ascension to the throne, diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia have all but collapsed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior UK government source told CNN on Tuesday.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of President Putin.

Myanmar will not be invited, following a coup in the country last year.

