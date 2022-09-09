British military vet, now teaching at Valley Forge, shares cherished memories of serving the queen

Holding back tears, Bill Mott watched intently as King Charles III gave his first address as the head of the monarchy.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A British military veteran, who is now mentoring cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is sharing his most cherished memories from his time serving Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty the Queen, she was just a wonderful lady," said Bill Mott.

Holding back tears, Mott watched intently as King Charles III gave his first address as the head of the monarchy.

It was a powerful, moving moment for a man who spent 14 years serving the late queen and her son, who is now the king.

Mott served 37 years in the British army and went on to serve as Garrison Sergeant Major London District, which is the queen's ceremonial warrant officer.

He says he helped organize and facilitate logistics for major royal ceremonies.

"I was lucky enough to be involved in the royal wedding of Prince William. I sadly had to arrange events like the queen's mother's funeral," said Mott.

Now Mott is the Commandant of Cadets at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, where mementos from his time serving the queen in London is still on full display in his office.

"Obviously my medals are not on because they're a bit expensive," said Mott.

He has so many fond memories, but there is one in particular he cherishes the most: Mott says he had the honor of marrying an American woman in London's royal military chapel, and received Charles' blessing.

"Long live the king. I think it's going to be wonderful and I look forward to the opportunity to bow my head and say 'God bless you,'" said Mott.

Mott is awaiting approval to be seated at the queen's funeral from his successor, who is making arrangements. This would be a full circle moment for Mott, one he holds dear to his heart.