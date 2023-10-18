Double shooting in Queen Village leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, Philadelphia police say

The man killed has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Miller, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village Tuesday.

Police responded to the 900 block of South 5th Street just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has been identified as Michael Miller, according to police.

A 25-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.