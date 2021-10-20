entertainment

West Philadelphia's Eve stars in 'Queens' on ABC

The Martin Luther King High School grad also credits Philadelphia for giving her the grit she needed to succeed.
By
West Philly's Eve talks about new ABC drama 'Queens'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand new drama premieres Tuesday night on 6abc.

It's called 'Queens,' and it's about a rap group that topped the charts more than 20 years ago.

The ladies are gearing up for a comeback, and the show stars a "queen" from West Philadelphia.

I had a chance to catch up with Eve ahead of the premiere.

She joins Brandy for this show about second chances. They play a girl group from the '90s who gets back together.

The music industry has moved on without them, but as you will see, this is a show about reinvention and empowerment that feels really good and really relevant right now.

"You're never too old for a second chance, no matter what it is you want to do in life," Eve says.

"In this case, for us, it happens to be that we want to get our band back together, get back on stage, and find and reclaim that energy. We are reemerging, not as the women we were, but the women we are. It's never over. It's never too late to have a second chance," she adds.

In our chat, Eve talks about being raised by a young mom, Julie, and all of the opportunities she made sure she had as a young artist and performer.

The Martin Luther King High School grad also credits Philadelphia for giving her the grit she needed to succeed.



"I know this for sure, being a Philly girl has helped me be in this business and get through this business," Eve says. "Philly people are feisty. Philly women are feisty and it helped me. Definitely."

Queens premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on 6abc.

In the video player below and on our 6abc family of streaming apps, Eve talks about places she visits when she's home and where she grabs a cheesesteak.

The 42-year-old Grammy winner also just announced that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper.

Alicia Vitarelli talks with West Philly's Eve.

