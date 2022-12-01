Quinta Brunson named one of People magazine's 2022 'People of the Year'

Brunson was credited with creating the critical hit "Abbott Elementary," which earned her an Emmy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fresh off her appearance at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson has been named one of People magazine's 2022 "People of the Year."

The magazine said the sitcom brings joy and shows that different generations can work well together.

People wrote:

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson created Abbott Elementary because she wanted a show that would bridge generational divides, that would get her and her parents and grandparents laughing at the same jokes. "Having the same laugh is really important to me. I think it's spiritual, I think it's healing," she said. To bring people together for a moment of joy? What a gift.

Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis and Jennifer Hudson also made the list.

The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday, with Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year's honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others.

McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown. Kunis was lauded for her fundraising - which People said has topped $37 million - for Ukraine, where she was born.

Hudson, who launched a daytime talk show this year, was cited for her efforts to create an inclusive show where everyone felt welcome.

Each of the honorees are featured on a special cover that highlights their contributions. Kunis' includes the quote, "I'm proud to be from Ukraine," while Brunson includes her statement: "I'm a sign that times are changing."

McConaughey's proclaims, "We have to do better for our kids," while Hudson's says, "I'm living my dream - and learning as I go."

Previous People honorees have included George Clooney, Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sandra Oh, Selena Gomez and Simone Biles. This year's special editions will be released Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report