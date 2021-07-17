Several people shot, 3 dead in separate shootings as gun violence continues in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia as a violent Friday night continued into Saturday morning.Sixteen people have been shot since 7:30 p.m. Friday night, that includes two more homicides overnight Saturday.A man is dead after shots rang out in the city's East Falls sections.Philadelphia police say a man in his 20's was found shot in the head and chest inside of parking garage.Officials say this happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Alden Park Manor Apartments on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue.No arrests have been made.Meantime, another homicide happened an hour later in South Philadelphia.Philadelphia police say two men got into an argument near the corner of South Street and Second Street around 3:00 a.m.One of the men opened fire, hitting the victim six times across the body according to police.The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, but died from his injuries.The investigation continues, no arrests have been made.In West Philadelphia a 16-year-old and an adult male were both shot and are in the hospital.Authorities say shots rang out on the 300 block of North Salford Street around 3:30 a.m.An adult male was shot once the chest and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen, both are listed in critical condition according to police.The investigation continues.This violence comes as Philadelphia police continue to investigate shootings from Friday night that left 8 people injured and one dead.Police in the 12th district are investigating a quintuple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.The shooting happened Friday just before 9 p.m. on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace.A 38-year-old black male was shot in the right leg. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.A second victim, a 29-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and twice in the abdomen. He was also transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police listed in critical but stable condition.The third victim, a 14-year-old female suffered a graze wound to the abdomen. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police listed in stable condition.A fourth victim, a 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs.He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was later pronounced dead.Police say the other four victims are uncooperative at this time.No arrests have been made.Earlier in the city's Kensington section, police were called to a triple shooting that left one woman critical.The incident happened Friday just after 7:30 p.m. on the 600 E. Ontario Street.Police say a 40-year-old woman was shot three times in the chest and once in the left leg. She was transported to Temple University Hospital by police listed in critical condition.The second victim, a 54-year-old woman, was shot three times in the left leg.She was transported to Temple University Hospital by police listed in stable condition.The third victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot once in the left ankle and twice in the right hip. He was transported by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, listed in stable condition.So far, no weapons have been recovered, officials say.There is no word on any arrests made at this time.