Community members are taught the significance of Matzah from local social media personality/rabbi

Celebrating Passover, the Jersey Shore is teaching community members the significance of the holiday.

Celebrating Passover, the Jersey Shore is teaching community members the significance of the holiday.

Celebrating Passover, the Jersey Shore is teaching community members the significance of the holiday.

Celebrating Passover, the Jersey Shore is teaching community members the significance of the holiday.

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ahead of Passover, the Jersey Shore is rolling out their celebrations.

In the model matzah bakery, a local rabbi taught community members how to make unleavened bread while describing the significance of the Jewish holiday.

Avrohom Rapoport not only brings Jewish education to Margate, but also as a social media personality: "Rabbi Raps."

"We celebrate the Exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt. They didn't have enough time to bake their bread and they were only able to bake matzah, which doesn't rise. It's flat. It's crunchy. So this is the Model Matzah Bakery where children come to learn about the holiday of Passover," said Rapoport.

Rapoport reflects on his social media journey creating content about Judaism.

"For me, creating content is very powerful to see the impact on people's lives all around the world and people of all faiths who find meaning in the content in Judaism that's here, same time, same place," said Rapoport.

For more information, check out Rabbi Raps on social media.