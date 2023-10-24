Local contractors help Rachael Ray rebuild homes on new Hulu show 'Rachael Ray's Rebuild'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rachael Ray knows firsthand what it's like to lose a home to a natural disaster. Now, the celebrity chef has assembled a team to help other families in the midst of trying to get their lives, and their homes, back.

Those stories, and construction projects, are all part of her new Hulu series called Rachael Ray's Rebuild.

"Rachael's home burned down during the pandemic and she was home when it happened," says Anthony Carrino, Rachael's long-time friend and contractor. "Fortunately, her and her husband were fine. They got out of the house. In true Rachael fashion, she was raw, unfiltered, and she shared all the trials and tribulations with her audience. In return, she got a lot of stories from her audience about their own trials and tribulations when disaster struck, which gave her the idea for this show."

Carrino co-hosts the show with Ray and supervises the rebuilds.

"Being able to put my skills to use for the good of these 10 families, I'm really proud of it," he says. "It was humbling to be able to get to work with all these folks."

They teamed up to help families whose homes have been destroyed by weather events, fires, or other disasters recover from the tragedies.

Mike Palcko is a contractor in Glendora, Camden County.

He was on the construction team handling the show's rebuilds in our area, from Phoenixville to Lambertville to Cherry Hill.

"I got to work with the designers, the producers, the production crews," Palcko says. "Construction is one thing but when you add TV in there, it is just insane. We helped people who lost everything."

There are 10 episodes of Rachael Ray's Rebuild.

They are all streaming right now on Hulu.