health

Fmr. Pa. health secretary becomes nation's first transgender four-star officer

Dr. Levine was sworn in as an admiral, the highest-ranking official of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Rachel Levine becomes nation's first transgender four-star officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Rachel Levine, the former health secretary in Pennsylvania, now holds a very high honor in the U.S. public health service.

On Tuesday, Dr. Levine, the assistant secretary of health, became the first openly transgender person to be sworn in as a four-star officer across any of the country's eight uniformed services.

Levine was sworn in as an admiral, the highest-ranking official of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

As an admiral, Levine will oversee 6,000 uniformed public health officers.

SEE ALSO: LGBTQ activists applaud Biden's decision to tap Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary

"I stand on the shoulders of the LGBTQ+ individuals who come before me both known and unknown. May this appointment today be the first of many more to come as we create a diverse and more inclusive future. Diversity makes us stronger. Each person has a different perspective and different strengths that they bring to make the whole community stronger," she said after being sworn in.

Levine comes from a family of veterans and says she is honored to wear this uniform.

In heading the health corps, Levine will be in charge of crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to natural disasters such as flooding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvanialgbtq+healthlgbtq+ pridepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
SPONSORED: South Jersey man gets second chance after lung transplant
Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday
Vaccines offered after possible hepatitis A exposure at NJ Starbucks
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News