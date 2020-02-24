Raging fire engulfs 2 homes in South Coatesville, Pennsylvania

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire consumed two homes before it could be brought under control on Sunday in South Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Viewer video sent to Action News showed the flames erupting from the homes in the 700 block of First Avenue.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m.

An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.

There was no immediate word on any injuries as a result of this blaze.
