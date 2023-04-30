Philadelphians enjoy rainy Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, running errands

"I've got a pretty good umbrella so I'm good for now. Unless it pours like crazy, then I'm running," said one woman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some say they love the rain, while others say they could go without it.

Nonetheless, people were out and about in Philadelphia during the drizzles on Sunday.

"I'm out for a walk, maybe a nice drink," said Shivani Maikhuri, from Rittenhouse.

Residents around Rittenhouse Square say they were out enjoying the day, even with the rain.

"I've got a pretty good umbrella so I'm good for now. Unless it pours like crazy, then I'm running," said Maikhuri.

One couple said the city feels more romantic in the rain.

"We're falling in love in a new city. We're actually moving here soon, so we're taking a new opportunity to fall in love with it in every weather," said Rachel Alaiue from Queens, New York City.

"I love the smell, it kind of wakes you up. The rain smells so pretty here. In New York, it smells moldy, but here it smells fresh," added Daniel Alaiue.

Others in Philadelphia say they were using the day to run errands.

"I actually was putting it off the entire day, thinking the weather would get better and it was just getting worse and worse, it's a Sunday," said Tshepo Yane from Rittenhouse.

Carrying groceries in the wet weather did involve some sacrifices, like going without an umbrella.

"I thought about it, 'Okay, on my way back how's that going to look?' I was like, 'The weather itself iskind of cold but at least it's not downpouring,'" said Yane.

And while some people were out and about in the city, others enjoyed a quiet Sunday indoors. Either way, Philadelphians seemed to enjoy their rainy weekend.