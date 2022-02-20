Ukrainian community in Montgomery County headed to rally in Washington

JENKINTOWN (WPVI) -- The Ukrainian community in Montgomery County will be traveling to Washington DC Sunday for a rally and march to the White House to garner support for Ukraine amid rising tension with Russia.More than 160 people boarded coach buses at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown. They will join a rally in DC, that is expected to include thousands of people who will be calling on the United States to support Ukraine.The rally will start at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate lives lost in the Revolution of Dignity in 2014."Ukraine stands strong and it needs support, would it be politically, would it be economically, and also military," said Auxiliary Bishop Andriy Rabiy of the Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaHe will be speaking at the rally and he helped organize the coach trip. He says many of the community members he serves, including himself, have family back in Ukraine. They are worried about loved ones safety as the threat of a Russian invasion looms."They cannot dictate their neighbors how they're supposed to live. They have to understand that every country has the right to be free and make their own decision in life," said Oksana Horyn from Havertown."I speak with my mom every day," said Oleg Berezovski from Blue Bell. "She's worried. She's very worried. She remembers World War II. Right now, she doesn't want World War III.""Instead of choosing to leave their homes, they actually are very much ready to fight, to fight and stand against the enemy," said Bishop Rabiy. He added they hope it doesn't get to that point.At Sunday's rally, Bishop Rabiy says the Ukrainian community will call for President Biden to take a stronger stance on deterring Russia from invading.