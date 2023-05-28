Injured Philadelphia firefighter performs with band as opening act in Atlantic City festival

One rock group is jamming the holiday weekend away in Atlantic City.

Back on February 25, the firefighter fell 25 feet from a two-story row home after putting out a fire on South Paxton Street.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One rock group is jamming the holiday weekend away in Atlantic City.

On Saturday, a Philadelphia firefighter who was injured on the job appeared with his band as an opening act for the Adjacent Music Festival.

The firefighter, Randy Ballinger, and his band Jersey Calling opened for blink-182, Paramore, and other major artists at the festival during Memorial Day weekend.

Back on February 25, Ballinger fell 25 feet from a two-story row home after putting out a fire on South Paxton Street.

READ | Firefighter who fell from roof during blaze leaves hospital to continue recovery at home

He eventually had a stent put in his heart and suffered fractures to his legs and pelvis.

Although he's still recovering and wheelchair-bound, he made it to the stage to rock out and live his dream.

The two-day beach festival continues on Sunday as well.