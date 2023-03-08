  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
firefighter injured

Firefighter who fell from roof during blaze leaves hospital to continue recovery at home

Randy Ballinger was seriously hurt on February 25 battling a fire in the city's Kingsessing section.

Bob Brooks Image
ByBob Brooks WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 11:15PM
Firefighter who fell from roof during blaze leaves hospital to continue recovery at home
EMBED <>More Videos

A firefighter who was injured while battling a blaze left the hospital on Wednesday to continue his recovery at home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter who was injured while battling a blaze left the hospital on Wednesday to continue his recovery at home.

Randy Ballinger was seriously hurt on February 25 battling a fire in the city's Kingsessing section.

Ballinger fell 25 feet from the roof of the home.

Chopper 6 was overhead as Ballinger left Penn Presbyterian Medical Center while surrounded by his fellow firefighters.

His colleagues tell Action News that he's is in good spirits and happy to be home.

"He's just happy to go home and that he's safe. He's smiling and laughing and some of the people from the station will go up to the house Wednesday night and take care of him. He's in good spirits and that's a good thing," said Captain Derek Bowmer.

A GoFundMe started to help with Ballinger's recovery has raised more than $80,000.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW