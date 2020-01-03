Man wanted for rape in DE since 2018 captured in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, South Carolina (WPVI) -- A man who has been wanted for second-degree rape of a minor since October 2018 has been arrested in South Carolina, according to the Dover Police Department.
Juan Hernandez is not a legal resident of the United States.
The Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshal's First State Fugitive Task Force were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 31, 2019 and advised they received a tip that Hernandez was in Beaufort County, South Carolina.
Hernandez was taken into custody on Jan 2 and is awaiting extradition to Delaware.
Hernandez was wanted for second-degree rape of a then 6-year-old girl in March of 2011.
The Dover Police Department were made aware of the allegations against Juan Hernandez after the victim disclosed the incident to a school therapist.
After a forensic interview and review of evidence, detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez.
His location was unknown and officials believed he possibly returned to Mexico after the incident occurred.
